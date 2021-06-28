Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $41,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total transaction of $3,652,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,662 shares of company stock worth $30,998,942. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $362.22 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $374.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.36. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

