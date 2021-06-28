Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $89.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794 over the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 377,978 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after buying an additional 219,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $62.01 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

