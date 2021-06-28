Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG stock opened at $108.80 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

