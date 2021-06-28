Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $108.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $113.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

