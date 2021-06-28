Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE: AAV) recently:

6/21/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.25 to C$5.50.

6/15/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00.

6/3/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$4.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.

4/30/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$4.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$865.32 million and a PE ratio of -48.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.79. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

