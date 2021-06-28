Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE: AAV) recently:
- 6/21/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.25 to C$5.50.
- 6/15/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00.
- 6/3/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.25 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$4.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.
- 4/30/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of AAV stock opened at C$4.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$865.32 million and a PE ratio of -48.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.79. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.
In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.
