Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €126.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €126.00 ($148.24) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 50.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €112.22 ($132.03).

Shares of RHM opened at €83.84 ($98.64) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 401.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €85.59. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 52-week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

