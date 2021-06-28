Rikoon Group LLC Invests $204,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $315.95 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.34 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

