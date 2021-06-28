Rikoon Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Rikoon Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,680,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 874.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 63,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $202.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.54.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.