Rikoon Group LLC Sells 816 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Rikoon Group LLC cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 78,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $105.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $107.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.80.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

