Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $102.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

