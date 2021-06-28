Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Roku posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,775 shares of company stock valued at $85,868,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $436.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Roku has a one year low of $112.11 and a one year high of $486.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.29.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

