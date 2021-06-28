Royal Bank of Canada Increases AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGF.B. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.40.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of TSE:AGF.B remained flat at $C$8.15 during trading on Monday. 18,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$4.67 and a 1 year high of C$8.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$572.76 million and a PE ratio of 3.67.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,864,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 798,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,951,006.65.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.