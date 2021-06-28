Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,319,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 3.1% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $2,795,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE RY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.34. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The firm has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.