Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMF remained flat at $$8.40 during midday trading on Monday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.64.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

