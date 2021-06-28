Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.75.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

