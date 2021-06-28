Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE stock opened at $363.34 on Monday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $181.17 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The business had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total value of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,265 shares in the company, valued at $554,354,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,276 shares of company stock worth $7,952,402 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

