Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 21.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 431,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRTS opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 167.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

