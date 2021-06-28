Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $109.33

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $109.33, but opened at $107.01. Ryanair shares last traded at $106.48, with a volume of 1,747 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

