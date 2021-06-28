Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1,732.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 218,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after buying an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 54,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $571.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,256.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

