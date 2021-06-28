Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Sabre has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.26.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,575 shares of company stock worth $2,815,871. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

