Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Safehold has increased its dividend payment by 160.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Get Safehold alerts:

SAFE stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25. Safehold has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,868,369.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.