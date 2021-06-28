salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $656,297.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,120.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,192 shares of company stock valued at $63,081,699. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.65.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.99. 121,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $226.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.66. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

