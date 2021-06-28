Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

