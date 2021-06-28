Sari Beth Granat Sells 90,000 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $112.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.72. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.34 and a 1 year high of $114.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

