Saturna Capital CORP Buys Shares of 21,000 Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Edap Tms by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

EDAP stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.21 million, a P/E ratio of 691.69 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86. Edap Tms S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edap Tms Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

