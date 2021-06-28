Saturna Capital CORP Reduces Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 115.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after buying an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 324.71 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $645,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,806 shares of company stock worth $16,536,335. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

