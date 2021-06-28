Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after buying an additional 124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Shares of EW stock opened at $103.57 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $538,988.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,939.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

