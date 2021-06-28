Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,070 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

