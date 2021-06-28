Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $237,000 in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth $223,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,001.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $84,274.00. Insiders have sold 35,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,350 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HOME opened at $36.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.53. At Home Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HOME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

