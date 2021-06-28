Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $14,160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SAFE opened at $81.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

