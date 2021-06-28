SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $319.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 259.43 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

