Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the May 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCYYF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18. Scandium International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
