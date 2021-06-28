Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the May 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCYYF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18. Scandium International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

