Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Lessened by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 421.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 448,001 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,383. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $104.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.75.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

