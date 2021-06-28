Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.55. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.03. 410,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

