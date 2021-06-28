Scotiabank Boosts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $138.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $117.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPG. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $130.62 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $319,856,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.