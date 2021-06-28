Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Holdings Raised by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,388 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sealed Air worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $58.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.32. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

