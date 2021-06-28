SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.84. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $47,187,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $22,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $17,745,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

