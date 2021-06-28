Secret (SCRT) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00003102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $74.79 million and approximately $978,993.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.30 or 0.00379528 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015543 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.07 or 0.01272081 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 187,004,579 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.