Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Shares of HII stock opened at $213.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

