Sei Investments Co. Buys 811 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

