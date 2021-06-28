Sei Investments Co. Sells 682 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $59.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,958.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

