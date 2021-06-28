Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 304.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $147.14 on Monday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

Several analysts have commented on CCMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

