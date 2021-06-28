Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,001 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,673,000 after acquiring an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,740,000 after acquiring an additional 91,280 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $79.61 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

