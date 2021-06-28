Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $60.30 on Monday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

