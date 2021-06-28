Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $205.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

