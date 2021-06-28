Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 55.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $127,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53,966 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 24.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 48.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $248.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.62. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

