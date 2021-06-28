Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

BAC stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $356.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.