Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 527,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $10,716,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Service Co. International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $53.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $56.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

