Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Up 7%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s stock price shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.46. 119,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,580,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SESN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.
The company has a market cap of $772.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 73.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.
Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.
