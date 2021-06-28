Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Up 7%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s stock price shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.46. 119,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,580,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SESN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a market cap of $772.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 73.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

