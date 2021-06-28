Sessia (KICKS) Price Reaches $0.0524 on Exchanges

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $475,242.16 and $21,798.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sessia has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.00607478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

